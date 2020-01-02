Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Receives $21.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

Several research firms have commented on PING. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.33. 15,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,673. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $25.45.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

