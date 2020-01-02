Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

POWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

POWI traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,481. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.39. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $102.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $283,736.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $468,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,876,453. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 482.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 23.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

