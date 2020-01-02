Power Ledger Price Hits $0.0354 on Major Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, LATOKEN and BX Thailand. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $15.13 million and approximately $686,793.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger’s launch date was July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,322,399 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Bittrex, TDAX, LATOKEN, Huobi, DigiFinex, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Gate.io, ABCC, Bancor Network, Binance, Radar Relay, BX Thailand and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

