Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,514,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,126,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.62.

LHX traded up $5.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.31. 1,117,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,269. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $129.46 and a 12-month high of $217.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 36.19%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

