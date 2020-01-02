Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCG Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.91.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.80 on Thursday, hitting $303.39. 3,272,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $300.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $180.98 and a 1-year high of $303.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.17 and its 200 day moving average is $277.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.16, for a total transaction of $2,097,882.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,015,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,156,376.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,714 shares of company stock worth $27,514,458. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

