Private Trust Co. NA Has $5.14 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,162 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.19.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.14. 15,667,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,982,112. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

