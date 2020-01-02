Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 7.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML traded up $6.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.83. 573,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.18. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $147.38 and a 1-year high of $303.32.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 20.42%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.75.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.