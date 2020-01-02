Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,214 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 187,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $3.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.00. 3,448,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,812. The stock has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

