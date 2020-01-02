Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,503,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

