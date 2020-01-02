PRIZM (PZM) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $129.74 million and $416,158.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,139.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.62 or 0.02823119 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005428 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00542299 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002471 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

