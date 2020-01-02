Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Private Trust Co. NA’s 9th Largest Position

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,646,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average of $119.54. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $126.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock worth $160,055,664 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.