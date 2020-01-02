Project Coin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PRJ)

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Project Coin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Project Coin has a total market cap of $3,809.00 and $1.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000247 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Coin Coin Profile

PRJ is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 56,834,485 coins and its circulating supply is 56,514,475 coins. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1 . Project Coin’s official website is projectcoin.net

Buying and Selling Project Coin

Project Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

