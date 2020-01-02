Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $149.13 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00022143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, Ovis, Exrates and Liquid. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $149.13 million and $282.36 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000345 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,031,088 coins and its circulating supply is 96,281,068 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, CoinExchange, Coindeal, Poloniex, ABCC, Bleutrade, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Huobi, Liqui, LiteBit.eu, BigONE, OKEx, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, Bithumb, HBUS, Bibox, Liquid, DigiFinex, Coinnest, Upbit, Bittrex, Bitbns, EXX, GOPAX, Coinrail, BCEX, BitForex, Exrates, Ovis, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Crex24, Allcoin, Kucoin, Gate.io, Iquant, LBank, Livecoin, OTCBTC, CoinEx, Coinsuper, Binance and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

