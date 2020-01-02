ReddCoin Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bisq and BiteBTC. ReddCoin has a market cap of $18.37 million and approximately $12,638.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00060634 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00043588 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00575329 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00235052 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00086020 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001799 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Bisq, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Bittrex, C-Patex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

