Reject Shop (ASX:TRS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.57

Reject Shop Ltd (ASX:TRS) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $3.44. Reject Shop shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 68,840 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.58 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.23.

Reject Shop Company Profile (ASX:TRS)

The Reject Shop Limited operates in the discount variety retail sector in Australia. The company retails various general consumer merchandise, including toiletries, cosmetics, homewares, personal care products, hardware, basic furniture, household cleaning products, kitchenware, confectionery, and snack foods; and lifestyle and seasonal merchandise, such as seasonal gifts, cards and wrappings, toys, leisure items, and home decorations.

