Request Price Hits $0.0111 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Request has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Huobi Global and WazirX. Request has a total market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $344,235.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.57 or 0.06051319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030820 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036739 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024536 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,749,077 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, IDEX, Mercatox, CoinPlace, Bancor Network, WazirX, Huobi Global, KuCoin, Koinex, Bitbns, COSS, Binance, Radar Relay, GOPAX, CoinExchange, DDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

