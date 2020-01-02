Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,412,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,575 shares of company stock worth $8,271,569. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 260,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,786. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $207.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.