Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €4.80 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAN. UBS Group set a €4.05 ($4.71) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.30 ($5.00).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.