Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA) traded up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 437,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 104% from the average session volume of 214,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of $17.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08.

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the South Houndé project that is located in south-west Burkina Faso. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

