Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $216.00 price target (up from $186.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.90.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $129.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.66 and a 200 day moving average of $112.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 2.30. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,682,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,474,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,304,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

