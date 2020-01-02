Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Up 0.6%

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.75, 2,013 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 139,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a boost from Schwab 1000 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,038,000. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,778,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,497,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.