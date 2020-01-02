Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) shares rose 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.35 and last traded at $30.35, approximately 9,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 321,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.8489 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,178,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,955,000 after buying an additional 1,510,623 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,248,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 202.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 504,331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,025,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after acquiring an additional 280,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 397,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 64,315 shares during the period.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.