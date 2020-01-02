Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

SHEN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 113,880 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 264,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,944. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.96 million. Analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

