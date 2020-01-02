Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 202.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,471,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012,365 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,688,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,241,000 after purchasing an additional 630,734 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,958,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 385,500 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,638,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,592,416. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $118.64 and a 1 year high of $148.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2176 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

