Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Purchases 8,726 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.4% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Walt Disney by 571.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after buying an additional 994,529 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $15,573,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 103.6% in the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $234,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,494,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,205. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.40 and its 200-day moving average is $139.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $267.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

