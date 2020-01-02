Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 32,970 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,292,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,690,000 after acquiring an additional 666,731 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $55,410,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 711.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,400,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,764,000 after buying an additional 1,227,685 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 130,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,053,000 after buying an additional 275,537 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,663,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,736. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.44. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, December 9th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

