Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Takes $355,000 Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,794 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,897,903,000 after purchasing an additional 857,084 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $164,557,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.79. 3,508,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,728. The firm has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.35.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

