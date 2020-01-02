Skycoin (SKY) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.29 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and $78,774.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00005983 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Iquant, C2CX and ChaoEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00189491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.01347880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00121376 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Iquant, ChaoEX, Cryptopia and C2CX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

