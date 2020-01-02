SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.40

Shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.40 and traded as high as $19.15. SolarWinds shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 8,350 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.57 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 74.35% and a return on equity of 8.43%. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Pagliuca sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $350,226.84. Also, EVP Jason Bliss sold 8,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $163,836.45. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,181 shares of company stock worth $754,035. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

