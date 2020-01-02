Spectiv Trading Down 27.1% Over Last 7 Days (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $33,034.00 and $190.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,748,250 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.