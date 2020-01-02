StableUSD Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00014109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $8.83 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.01335359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00121605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD's total supply is 2,866,115 tokens. StableUSD's official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD's official Twitter account is @

StableUSD's official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

