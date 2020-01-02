STK (STK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,502.00

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, STK has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. STK has a total market cap of $557,679.00 and approximately $9,502.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STK token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Huobi and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.01339845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121866 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STK Profile

STK’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken . STK’s official website is stktoken.com . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STK’s official message board is medium.com/@STKtoken

STK Token Trading

STK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cobinhood, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.