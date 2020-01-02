Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,285,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,409,352,000 after purchasing an additional 674,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,545,641,000 after purchasing an additional 259,979 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $30.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,367.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,646. The firm has a market cap of $921.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,330.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,226.54. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,014.07 and a 52-week high of $1,368.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $63,822.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,968.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 859,282 shares of company stock worth $148,451,478. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,475.53.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.