Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $2,092,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $129,661,000 after buying an additional 146,312 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.05.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,654. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.74. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $132.17 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

