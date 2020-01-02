Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,636,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,215,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,507,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,686,000 after buying an additional 302,500 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,374,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,594,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $493,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $26,394.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at $513,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Dine Brands Global stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.29. 310,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,499. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

