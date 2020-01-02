Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,048 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 4.7% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Intel by 373.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,707,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,357,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $259.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $60.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,103 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

