Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Symantec news, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $228,112.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 367,818 shares in the company, valued at $8,673,148.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,022 shares of company stock worth $678,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYMC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Symantec by 319.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Symantec by 126.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Symantec by 2,301.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Symantec by 98.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Symantec by 31.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

SYMC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,447. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55. Symantec has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

