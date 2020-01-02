Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.0207 on Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $11.88 million and $1.24 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Sistemkoin and Trade By Trade. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00570522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011864 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000240 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 574,878,854 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Binance, YoBit, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

