Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) Receives €44.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €44.47 ($51.71).

TLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of TLX traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €44.40 ($51.63). 72,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,773. Talanx has a 1-year low of €29.10 ($33.84) and a 1-year high of €45.88 ($53.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.35.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

