Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 47,462 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.90.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.44 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 1,341.7% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,338,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,772 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $926,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,082,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 751,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

