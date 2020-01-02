Tether Price Reaches $1.00 (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Tether has a total market capitalization of $4.11 billion and approximately $23.07 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDCM, BtcTurk and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00187015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.01331954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121913 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinEx, FCoin, Upbit, Poloniex, DigiFinex, Binance, C2CX, BigONE, CoinBene, EXX, UEX, Kryptono, Iquant, Kucoin, ABCC, Huobi, BitForex, Bitfinex, ChaoEX, Exmo, Coinut, Trade By Trade, QBTC, Cobinhood, OKEx, Liqui, Gate.io, IDCM, CoinTiger, Instant Bitex, HitBTC, BtcTurk, Kraken, Bit-Z, Bibox, Bittrex, TDAX, B2BX, DragonEX, BTC-Alpha, IDAX, TOPBTC, OOOBTC, MBAex, Sistemkoin, LBank and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

