TETN RESO/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (CVE:TETH) Stock Price Up 3.6%

TETN RESO/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (CVE:TETH) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 24,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 122,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

