Theta Fuel Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $9.27 million and approximately $62,712.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007316 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

