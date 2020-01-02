Tourist Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $6,697.00 (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Tourist Token has a total market capitalization of $6,697.00 and approximately $5,810.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tourist Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, Tourist Token has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.01330725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,033,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

Tourist Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tourist Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tourist Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

