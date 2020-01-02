TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.43

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $7.12. TransAlta shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 5,315 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a $11.00 price target on shares of TransAlta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $449.19 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 727.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

