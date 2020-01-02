TTC (TTC) Price Hits $0.0225 on Major Exchanges

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One TTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bibox and IDEX. In the last seven days, TTC has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. TTC has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and $48,748.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.64 or 0.06097419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030768 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024490 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 841,218,112 coins and its circulating supply is 384,192,956 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Bibox, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.