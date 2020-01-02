UGAS (UGAS) Market Capitalization Tops $3.16 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $789,714.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One UGAS token can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

