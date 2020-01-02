Ultimate Secure Cash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $232.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $158,015.00 and $232.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

