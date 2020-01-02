UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) shares shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.15, 12,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 54,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get UMICORE GRP/ADR alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. Its Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for UMICORE GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMICORE GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.