Unification Trading 25.8% Lower This Week (UND)

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Unification token can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex. Unification has a market capitalization of $225,885.00 and approximately $26,564.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unification has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The official website for Unification is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

